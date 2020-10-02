Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Twilio's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 7:19am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) rose by 20.02% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Twilio has.

Twilio's Debt

According to the Twilio’s most recent balance sheet as reported on August 4, 2020, total debt is at $487.80 million, with $480.66 million in long-term debt and $7.13 million in current debt. Adjusting for $475.70 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $12.10 million.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Twilio has $5.29 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.09. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

45 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge As President Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19
5 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2020
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Microsoft Launches Cloud Communications Services To Rival Twilio
Peloton, Zoom, More Stay-At-Home Stocks Hold Up During Market Downturn
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com