45 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares rose 51.1% to $0.3695 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) rose 43.9% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced the closing of debt restructuring.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 23.1% to $29.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will demonstrate its novel technology and medical imaging system at RSNA 2020, which is being held from November 29th to December 5th in Chicago.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) rose 13.4% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after reporting higher earnings and sales for the fourth quarter.
- iBio, Inc (NYSE: IBIO) rose 13.3% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 12.7% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it has amended the merger agreement for the acquisition of ARIIX, and that it expects to close the transaction no later than November 30, 2020.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 10.8% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 9.6% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Adial Pharmaceuticals recently announced the sale of 10,000 coronavirus antibody rapid test devices.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares rose 9.5% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares jumped over 16% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic restructuring, which includes a 22% workforce reduction.
- Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) rose 8.9% to $23.90 in pre-market trading. Assured Guaranty will replace Simpson Manufacturing in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Wednesday, October 7.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares rose 8.3% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 7.7% to $11.52 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics yesterday filed for a common stock offering of 1.83 million shares.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 7.7% to $0.56 in pre-market trading.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 7.5% to $276.17 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong guidance for the quarter ended September 30th. The company said it expects preliminary revenue will be ahead of previously issued guidance of $401 million to $406 million.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) rose 7.4% to $55.00 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q3 sales guidance.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 7.3% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has secured a $75 million loan facility with Hercules Capital.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 6.6% to $12.52 in pre-market trading. The Pennsylvania-based company recently said the FDA has imposed a partial clinical hold on the planned Phase 2/3 trial of INO-4800 – its DNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) rose 5.6% to $24.30 in pre-market trading. Renasant will replace Newpark Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Wednesday, October 7.
- Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) rose 4.6% to $17.75 in pre-market trading after a 13G filing showed Perceptive Advisors has a new 5.8% stake in the company.
Losers
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 34.4% to $12.20 in pre-market trading after the company received Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Biologics License Application for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares fell 15.6% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after declining about 16% on Thursday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 13.3% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Thursday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 13% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after rising 9% on Thursday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 12.8% to $0.4710 in pre-market trading. Borr Drilling recently reported pricing of equity offering.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 12.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Iterum Therapeutics recently announced, following its pre-NDA meeting, it plans to proceed with an NDA submission for sulopenem etzadroxil/ probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 11.7% to $0.57 in pre-market trading.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 11.4% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Thursday.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares fell 10% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. SG Blocks and Grimshaw recently announced plans to build modular coronavirus testing centers for Los Angeles International Airport.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: LEAF) shares fell 9.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Thursday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 9.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 9.1% to $9.70 in pre-market trading. Blink Charging yesterday reported it will deploy 14 IQ 200 charging stations in Richmond, California.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 8.8% to $2.26 in pre-market trading.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 8.8% to $0.3420 in pre-market trading after surging around 29% on Thursday.
- Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) fell 8.2% to $22.00 in pre-market trading. This special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set a special meeting of shareholders for Thursday, October 15 at 9 a.m. EDT to vote on the proposed merger with Tattooed Chef. Tattooed Chef is a popular plant-based food and lifestyle brand.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 8.1% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. Tuniu recently announced a $10 million share buyback program.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 8.1% to $13.97 in pre-market trading.
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) fell 8% to $14.03 in pre-market trading.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) shares fell 7.7% to $6.39 in pre-market trading. Yalla Group prices its IPO at $7.50 per ADS.
- Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ) fell 7% to $5.99 in pre-market trading. Boqii Holding recently priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 7% to $3.77 in pre-market trading.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 5.9% to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 5.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Thursday. Boxlight recently acquired Sahara Presentation Systems for roughly $94.9 million.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 5.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.6% to $20.76 in pre-market trading. Nio reported a 154.3% increase in Q3 deliveries.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 4.6% to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Smart Global reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
