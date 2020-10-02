51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares climbed 70.4% to close at $3.46 on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has lifted the clinical hold placed on the Company's IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares rose 48% to close at $8.79 after the company announced positive top-line results of an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe/critical condition.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) surged 45.2% to close at $13.65 following a report suggesting Apollo's Covis said they are in talks to buy the company.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) shares gained 44.1% to close at $31.68. American Equity yesterday named Graham Day to lead Eagle Life Insurance Company®, a subsidiary of American Equity.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) gained 39.7% to close at $1.69 after the company entered into definitive agreement for a going-private transaction.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) climbed 25.7% to close at $2.54.
- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) rose 25.6% to close at $28.81.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 25.4% to close at $7.79.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 25.1% to close at $18.75 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) shares gained 23.9% to close at $5.03 after the company announced it has entered into a 15-year activated carbon agreement with Cabot Corporation.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) rose 23% to close at $27.47. TCM Strategic Partners recently reported a $53.5 million investment in Digimarc.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) gained 22.2% to close at $2.97.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) surged 17.9% to close at $2.96 on Thursday after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 17.7% to close at $24.11. Nikola shares climbed around 15% on Wednesday after the company issued a statement on strategy and vision. CNBC's Phil LeBeau suggested GM could take a larger stake in company.
- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) gained 17.7% to close at $2.86. After the closing bell Thursday, Aduro BioTech disclosed that its stockholders approved a merger agreement with Chinook Therapeutics. The company also announced a one-for-five reverse stock split effective October 2, 2020.
- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) surged 17.6% to close at $18.08 after receiving orders totaling $15m for front-end macro inspection from two large manufacturers.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 16.1% to close at $10.63.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) rose 16% to close at $7.19. Oasis Petroleum shares dipped around 32% on Wednesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) surged 16% to close at $30.90 amid renewed cautious stimulus optimism.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 15.6% to close at $3.70.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) jumped 15.4% to close at $83.87 after Wedbush reportedly added the stock to its 'Best Ideas' list.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL) climbed 15.2% to close at $45.58 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $50 price target.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) gained 15.1% to close at $2.4750.
- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) surged 15% to close at $13.80 after pricing its IPO at $12 per share.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) gained 14.6% to close at $6.94. Golar announced that its subsidiary Gimi has confirmed a revised project schedule with Bp Mauritania Investments for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) gained 14.5% to close at $15.66 after reporting Q3 results.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares climbed 13.7% to close at $2.57.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) gained 13.7% to close at $22.66 after the company inked a new deal with popular real estate listings platform Realtor.com.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) climbed 12.7% to close at $3.90 after the company announced plans to explore the acquisition of one or more CLIA accredited labs suitable for COVID-19 and other testing.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) rose 8.1% to close at $25.31 after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) gained 7.1% to close at $1.05.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares gained 6.1% to close at $0.2445 after declining 15% on Wednesday.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) gained 6% to close at $1.8650 after the company's manufacturer partner NCK A/S, received a Certificate of Analysis for its Active Pharma Ingredient, clearing it for use in the production of Berubicin.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares tumbled 56.8% to close at $0.70 on Thursday after the company announced it has received a discipline review letter from the FDA for the Qtrypta new drug application.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 33.9% to close at $1.64 after the company reported its Phase 2 COMPARE trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) dropped 31.7% to close at $6.20 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 28.2% to close at $1.45 after rising 53% on Wednesday.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) dropped 24.5% to close at $0.2115. Oasis Petroleum fell around 32% on Wednesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) dipped 22.3% to close at $4.88.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) declined 21.8% to close at $3.95 after the company priced a 1.51 million ADS registered direct offering at $3.98 per ADS.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 20.7% to close at $5.71 after the company priced its 2.964 million share offering at $5.40 per share.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 17.5% to close at $7.42. Mullen Technologies, which will merge with Net Element, reports that the company has begun accepting pre-orders for Mullen MX-05 Pure electric all-wheel drive sports utility vehicle.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) dipped 17.3% to close at $4.40
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 16.1% to close at $2.40 after the company priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dropped 14.7% to close at $4.89 after dropping 11% on Wednesday.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) dipped 14.4% to close at $13.90. Chindata Group priced its IPO at $13.50 per share.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped 14% to close at $9.04
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) fell 12.3% to close at $2.92 after gaining 10% on Wednesday. Jiayin Group reported closing of the acquisition of 35% equity interest in Keen Best Investments Limited.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) dipped 12.2% to close at $19.89.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares fell 11.3% to $2.2266 after the company announced it updated its top-line results from its Past 3 trial of DCCR for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
- Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ) fell 10.6% to close at $6.44. Boqii Holding priced its IPO at $10 per share.
