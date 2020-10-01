Market Overview

Crocs Stock Spikes On Report Of Justin Bieber Collaboration
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 3:01pm   Comments
Crocs Stock Spikes On Report Of Justin Bieber Collaboration

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares are trading higher on Thursday after it was reported that pop music superstar Justin Bieber will be working with the company on an upcoming collaboration featuring Clogs.

An official release date has not yet been released, but according to JustFreshKicks, the Clogs are likely to be launched in October via Crocs.com

Crocs is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.

Crocs shares traded up 7.14% to $45.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.09 and a 52-week low of $8.40.

Posted-In: Justin Bieber why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

