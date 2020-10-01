Crocs Stock Spikes On Report Of Justin Bieber Collaboration
Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares are trading higher on Thursday after it was reported that pop music superstar Justin Bieber will be working with the company on an upcoming collaboration featuring Clogs.
An official release date has not yet been released, but according to JustFreshKicks, the Clogs are likely to be launched in October via Crocs.com
Crocs is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.
Crocs shares traded up 7.14% to $45.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.09 and a 52-week low of $8.40.
