10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 2:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $7.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.6 million.
  • Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock surged 9.66% to $6.64. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 214.02% of Golar LNG's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 14:20 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $649.8 million.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) shares rose 8.62% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
  • VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $1.08. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 808.83% of VAALCO Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 14:20 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock sank 21.43% to $0.22 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 14:20 EST is 52.7 million, which is 251.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock decreased by 11.46% to $0.47. Trading volume for this security as of 14:20 EST is 5.7 million, which is 155.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares sank 11.19% to $2.66. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 113.21% of US Silica Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 14:20 EST). The company's market cap stands at $196.3 million.
  • Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock decreased by 10.94% to $0.21. Trading volume for this security as of 14:20 EST is 4.5 million, which is 195.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares sank 10.76% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares decreased by 8.59% to $11.03. Halliburton's stock is trading at a volume of 18.4 million shares as of 14:20 EST. This is 125.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.

