12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Eros STX Global (NYSE: ESGC) stock rose 13.89% to $2.5 during Thursday's regular session.
- Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares rose 11.61% to $2.98.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) stock increased by 11.28% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMB) shares surged 11.2% to $37.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock rose 10.13% to $12.22. Trading volume for ANGI Homeservices's stock is 3.8 million as of 14:20 EST. This is 97.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) shares rose 9.51% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million.
Losers
- ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ: CNET) shares sank 29.96% to $1.42 during Thursday's regular session. ChinaNet Online Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 14:20 EST. This is 200.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ: ANTE) stock sank 14.67% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock decreased by 11.82% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $158.6 million.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock decreased by 10.56% to $128.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.9 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) stock declined by 9.81% to $5.17. Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 14:20 EST. This is 64.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $234.7 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares decreased by 8.04% to $2.29.
