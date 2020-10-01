Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 2:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares surged 103.91% to $4.14 during Thursday's regular session. As of 14:20 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 175.2 million shares, making up 89199.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $190.7 million.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares increased by 44.68% to $13.6. Trading volume for this security as of 14:20 EST is 26.8 million, which is 6026.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $466.1 million.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares moved upwards by 36.86% to $8.13. As of 14:20 EST, Enlivex Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 39.4 million, which is 48110.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock rose 18.41% to $0.28. The current volume of 74.4 million shares is 797.57% of Sundial Growers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 14:20 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock moved upwards by 16.29% to $0.34. The current volume of 25.4 million shares is 225.21% of CHF Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 14:20 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares rose 15.22% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.

 

 

 

Losers

  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock sank 55.68% to $0.72 during Thursday's regular session. As of 14:20 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.8 million shares, making up 859.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares fell 31.5% to $6.22. Trading volume for LogicBio Therapeutics's stock is 1.1 million as of 14:20 EST. This is 1060.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares declined by 31.46% to $1.7. Selecta Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 11.9 million shares as of 14:20 EST. This is 956.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million.
  • Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) stock decreased by 24.05% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock decreased by 17.67% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $170.1 million.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares fell 12.97% to $21.89. Trading volume for Owens & Minor's stock is 2.3 million as of 14:20 EST. This is 79.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks intraday movers

