12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares surged 35.53% to $1.64 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 13.5 million shares is 4979.86% of Gridsum Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 14:20 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares rose 21.0% to $27.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.5 million.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares rose 14.19% to $10.46. As of 14:20 EST, Vivopower International's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 78.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares moved upwards by 13.72% to $44.98. As of 14:20 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares, making up 550.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares rose 12.15% to $17.25. The company's market cap stands at $667.9 million.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) stock increased by 10.57% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.1 million.
Losers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock fell 23.62% to $5.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 14:20 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 55.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) shares declined by 18.25% to $7.35. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 115.12% of Net Element's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 14:20 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares declined by 18.01% to $2.35. Nano Dimension's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million shares as of 14:20 EST. This is 432.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million.
- Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares fell 13.22% to $26.0. Trading volume for this security as of 14:20 EST is 3.5 million, which is 8.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares declined by 11.42% to $2.25. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 3.9 million as of 14:20 EST. This is 31.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock decreased by 11.12% to $35.98. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 1211.99% of PAR Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 14:20 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.4 million.
