Why Gridsum Holding's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 2:49pm   Comments
Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company entered a going-private transaction.

Gridsum Holding is a provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. The company offers solutions for marketing automation, e-government, new media, information discovery, and visualization.

Gridsum Holding shares traded up 35.95% to $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.50 and a 52-week low of 24 cents.

