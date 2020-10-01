Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Oasis Petroleum's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 2:48pm   Comments
Share:
Why Oasis Petroleum's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Oasis Petroleum is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Williston Basin. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proven reserves of 321 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018, at a ratio of 77% oil and 23% natural gas and NGLs.

Oasis Petroleum shares traded down 21% to 22 cents on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.65 and a 52-week low of 19 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OAS)

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 350 Points; Iterum Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
13 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Legal

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com