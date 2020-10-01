Investors Pile Into Walmart's Stock After Big Week

The investment case for retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) appears to have improved this amid two under-reported catalysts.

Walmart+ Trends: Piplsay surveyed 20,179 Americans aged 18 years and older and found 11% of respondents subscribed to Walmart's subscription platform called Walmart+ within two weeks of its launch.

Respondents were most excited about the unlimited free delivery (orders over $35) feature of Walmart+, followed by same-day and one-hour delivery windows. The least exciting feature was the pricing structure at $98 a year versus Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) similar offering at $119.

Stores Built For The Future: Walmart's years of researching and testing how to create a compelling omni-shopping experience has come to an end, Walmart said.

The end result is a "sleek" store design, a product layout that spotlights products and end-to-end digital navigation that helps customers throughout the shopping journey. When customers enter the store, they will be encouraged to download and use the Walmart app while shopping with navigation and other features.

"By creating a system that acknowledges our app navigation from beginning to end, we create an optimized omni experience for both customers and associates," the company said.

The new concept will be rolled out to nearly 200 Walmart Supercenters this year with the goal of reaching nearly 1,000 stores by next fiscal year.

Walmart's stock traded around $143.27 at publication time after closing last week at $137.37 per share.