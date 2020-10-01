35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares jumped 105% to $4.18 after the company announced the FDA has lifted the clinical hold placed on the Company's IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 46% to $8.65 after the company announced positive top-line results of an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe/critical condition.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) gained 44.6% to $13.60 following a report suggesting Apollo's Covis said they are in talks to buy the company.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) shares climbed 39.7% to $30.73. American Equity yesterday named Graham Day to lead Eagle Life Insurance Company®, a subsidiary of American Equity.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) rose 35.5% to $1.64 after the company entered into definitive agreement for a going-private transaction.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) climbed 32.8% to $19.90 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) gained 26.2% to $28.96.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) shares rose 26% to $5.13 after the company announced it has entered into a 15-year activated carbon agreement with Cabot Corporation.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) gained 20.6% to $26.92. TCM Strategic Partners recently reported a $53.5 million investment in Digimarc.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 18.5% to $24.27. Nikola shares climbed around 15% on Wednesday after the company issued a statement on strategy and vision. CNBC's Phil LeBeau suggested GM could take a larger stake in company.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) gained 18.3% to $2.9701 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) climbed 18% to $2.5347.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) climbed 16.1% to $7.21.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) gained 15% to $2.60.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL) gained 15% to $45.15 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $50 price target.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) rose 13.3% to $26.53 after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) rose 9.8% to $3.80 after the company announced plans to explore the acquisition of one or more CLIA accredited labs suitable for COVID-19 and other testing.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 7.3% to $1.0524.
- Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FVAC) rose 6.2% to $14.41.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 5.6% to $0.3057.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) gained 5.4% to $1.8550 after the company's manufacturer partner NCK A/S, received a Certificate of Analysis for its Active Pharma Ingredient, clearing it for use in the production of Berubicin.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares dipped 56.4% to $0.7070 after the company announced it has received a discipline review letter from the FDA for the Qtrypta new drug application.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 33.5% to $1.6499 after the company reported its Phase 2 COMPARE trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) fell 31.4% to $6.23 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 28.5% to $1.4450 after rising 53% on Wednesday.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) declined 25.2% to $4.70.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) dropped 23.3% to $3.87 after the company priced a 1.51 million ADS registered direct offering at $3.98 per ADS.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) fell 21.3% to $0.2207. Oasis Petroleum fell around 32% on Wednesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 20.5% to $5.72 after the company priced its 2.964 million share offering at $5.40 per share.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 17% to $7.46. Mullen Technologies, which will merge with Net Element, reported that the company has begun accepting pre-orders for Mullen MX-05 Pure electric all-wheel drive sports utility vehicle.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 17% to $2.3750 after the company priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ) fell 15% to $6.11. Boqii Holding priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares fell 13.8% to $0.1985 after declining 15% on Wednesday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) fell 12.4% to $2.91 after gaining 10% on Wednesday. Jiayin Group reported closing of the acquisition of 35% equity interest in Keen Best Investments Limited.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares fell 11.3% to $2.2266 after the company announced it updated its top-line results from its Past 3 trial of DCCR for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
