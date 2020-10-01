Market Overview

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 11:05am   Comments
Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $180 to $220.

Roku operates TV streaming platform in the United States. Its TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Roku's stock was trading up 4.12% at $196.59 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $200.73 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Sep 2020KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Sep 2020Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

