Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $180 to $220.
Roku operates TV streaming platform in the United States. Its TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.
Roku's stock was trading up 4.12% at $196.59 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $200.73 and a 52-week low of $58.22.
Latest Ratings for ROKU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|KeyBanc
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Sep 2020
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
