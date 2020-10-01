Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 83 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: TMO) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL).

(NASDAQ: CCCL). Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 30.81% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $452.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.74%.

(NYSE: TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $452.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.74%. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares broke to $218.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.

(NYSE: DHR) shares broke to $218.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares broke to $159.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE: TGT) shares broke to $159.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit $213.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.

(NYSE: DG) shares hit $213.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $236.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.85%.

(NYSE: CVNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $236.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.85%. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.32 Thursday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.32 Thursday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.8%.

(NASDAQ: PTON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.8%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.14%.

(NYSE: STM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.14%. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.20 for a change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE: LEN) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.20 for a change of up 0.12%. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares were up 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.25.

(NYSE: PINS) shares were up 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.25. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $546.95. The stock was up 4.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $546.95. The stock was up 4.27% for the day. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.

(NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.65 on Thursday, moving up 2.07%.

(NASDAQ: ZG) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.65 on Thursday, moving up 2.07%. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $61.98. Shares traded up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ: DKNG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $61.98. Shares traded up 2.84%. Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $429.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE: DPZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $429.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Steris (NYSE: STE) shares broke to $178.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.

(NYSE: STE) shares broke to $178.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%. PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.98 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE: PKI) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.98 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.02. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

(NYSE: BKI) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.02. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares were up 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.53.

(NYSE: AVTR) shares were up 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.53. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to $78.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to $78.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%. PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) shares broke to $37.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.16%.

(NASDAQ: PPD) shares broke to $37.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.16%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $285.33.

(NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $285.33. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares hit $126.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ: TXG) shares hit $126.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $196.75 with a daily change of down 0.37%.

(NYSE: GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $196.75 with a daily change of down 0.37%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%.

(NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ: SEDG) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.13%. Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.47 on Thursday, moving up 3.74%.

(NYSE: CCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.47 on Thursday, moving up 3.74%. NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $114.28 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ: NVCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $114.28 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.75. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NYSE: CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.75. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 5.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.28 for a change of up 5.0%.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 5.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.28 for a change of up 5.0%. James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.46 Thursday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.

(NYSE: JHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.46 Thursday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares hit $62.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE: GGG) shares hit $62.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.

(NASDAQ: ENTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%. Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.53. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RUN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.53. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session. Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares broke to $66.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.

(NYSE: PLAN) shares broke to $66.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%. Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.55 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE: OC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.55 with a daily change of up 0.34%. New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

(NASDAQ: NFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares were up 1.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.04 for a change of up 1.51%.

(NASDAQ: DNKN) shares were up 1.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.04 for a change of up 1.51%. MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares hit a yearly high of $140.67. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MYOK) shares hit a yearly high of $140.67. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $231.66 with a daily change of up 3.89%.

(NYSE: DECK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $231.66 with a daily change of up 3.89%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.30. Shares traded up 2.55%.

(NYSE: DAR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.30. Shares traded up 2.55%. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.96. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

(NYSE: BLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.96. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.14%.

(NYSE: VSLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.14%. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.26.

(NYSE: CWEN) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.26. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.69. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BPMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.69. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a yearly high of $151.39. The stock traded up 6.43% on the session.

(NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a yearly high of $151.39. The stock traded up 6.43% on the session. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares broke to $64.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.

(NYSE: WMS) shares broke to $64.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%. Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) shares set a new yearly high of $44.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE: NAV) shares set a new yearly high of $44.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $113.94 Thursday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

(NYSE: MTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $113.94 Thursday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares hit $46.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.06%.

(NYSE: SAIL) shares hit $46.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.06%. Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.71 for a change of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ: WMGI) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.71 for a change of up 0.29%. Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.46.

(NYSE: DAVA) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.46. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares set a new yearly high of $42.20 this morning. The stock was up 5.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FATE) shares set a new yearly high of $42.20 this morning. The stock was up 5.02% on the session. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.59 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%.

(NYSE: IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.59 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%. Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares were up 3.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.80.

(NASDAQ: LPRO) shares were up 3.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.80. Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $92.10 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ: DORM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $92.10 with a daily change of up 0.19%. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $81.26 with a daily change of up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ: TRUP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $81.26 with a daily change of up 0.44%. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.11 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%.

(NYSE: NOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.11 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.89. Shares traded up 30.81%.

(NASDAQ: BBBY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.89. Shares traded up 30.81%. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.15. Shares traded down 1.02%.

(NASDAQ: SWAV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.15. Shares traded down 1.02%. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $100.49 with a daily change of down 1.03%.

(NYSE: DOOR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $100.49 with a daily change of down 1.03%. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.

(NASDAQ: REGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were up 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.02.

(NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were up 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.02. Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ: AXNX) shares hit $52.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.49%.

(NASDAQ: AXNX) shares hit $52.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.49%. Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $145.22 Thursday. The stock was up 5.29% for the day.

(NYSE: DQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $145.22 Thursday. The stock was up 5.29% for the day. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.79 Thursday. The stock was up 12.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.79 Thursday. The stock was up 12.15% for the day. JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares set a new yearly high of $41.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.55% on the session.

(NYSE: JKS) shares set a new yearly high of $41.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.55% on the session. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares were up 6.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.65.

(NASDAQ: PACB) shares were up 6.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.65. Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares hit $25.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.32%.

(NYSE: OMI) shares hit $25.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.32%. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.62 for a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE: CCS) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.62 for a change of up 0.5%. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares were down 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.41.

(NASDAQ: SLP) shares were down 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.41. Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares were up 10.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.32 for a change of up 10.66%.

(NASDAQ: CAMT) shares were up 10.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.32 for a change of up 10.66%. Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.00. Shares traded up 24.91%.

(NASDAQ: WTRE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.00. Shares traded up 24.91%. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.64 with a daily change of up 2.76%.

(NASDAQ: CBAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.64 with a daily change of up 2.76%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares were up 4.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.81.

(NASDAQ: TCRR) shares were up 4.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.81. Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.39 Thursday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BCLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.39 Thursday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares were down 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.63.

(NYSE: DFIN) shares were down 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.63. Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ: STND) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%. Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares hit $12.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.21%.

(NASDAQ: LMB) shares hit $12.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.21%. Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.82 Thursday. The stock was up 17.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ: INOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.82 Thursday. The stock was up 17.48% for the day. Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: ISDR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.25. Shares traded up 0.43%.

(AMEX: ISDR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.25. Shares traded up 0.43%. China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.74. The stock was up 4.59% for the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.