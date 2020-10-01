Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 83 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL).
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 30.81% to reach a new 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $452.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares broke to $218.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares broke to $159.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
- Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit $213.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $236.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.85%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.32 Thursday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.8%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.14%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.20 for a change of up 0.12%.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares were up 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.25.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $546.95. The stock was up 4.27% for the day.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.65 on Thursday, moving up 2.07%.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $61.98. Shares traded up 2.84%.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $429.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Steris (NYSE: STE) shares broke to $178.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.98 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.02. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares were up 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.53.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to $78.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.
- PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) shares broke to $37.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.16%.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $285.33.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares hit $126.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $196.75 with a daily change of down 0.37%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.13%.
- Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.47 on Thursday, moving up 3.74%.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $114.28 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.75. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 5.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.28 for a change of up 5.0%.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.46 Thursday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares hit $62.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.53. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.
- Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares broke to $66.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.55 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares were up 1.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.04 for a change of up 1.51%.
- MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares hit a yearly high of $140.67. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $231.66 with a daily change of up 3.89%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.30. Shares traded up 2.55%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.96. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.14%.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.26.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.69. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a yearly high of $151.39. The stock traded up 6.43% on the session.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares broke to $64.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.
- Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) shares set a new yearly high of $44.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $113.94 Thursday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares hit $46.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.06%.
- Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.71 for a change of up 0.29%.
- Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.46.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares set a new yearly high of $42.20 this morning. The stock was up 5.02% on the session.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.59 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares were up 3.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.80.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $92.10 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $81.26 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.11 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.89. Shares traded up 30.81%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.15. Shares traded down 1.02%.
- Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $100.49 with a daily change of down 1.03%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were up 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.02.
- Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ: AXNX) shares hit $52.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.49%.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $145.22 Thursday. The stock was up 5.29% for the day.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.79 Thursday. The stock was up 12.15% for the day.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares set a new yearly high of $41.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.55% on the session.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares were up 6.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.65.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares hit $25.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.32%.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.62 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares were down 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.41.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares were up 10.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.32 for a change of up 10.66%.
- Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.00. Shares traded up 24.91%.
- CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.64 with a daily change of up 2.76%.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares were up 4.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.81.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.39 Thursday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares were down 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.63.
- Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%.
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares hit $12.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.21%.
- Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.82 Thursday. The stock was up 17.48% for the day.
- Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: ISDR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.25. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.74. The stock was up 4.59% for the day.
As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.
