Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 26 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV).
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 11.19% to reach a new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:
- Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) shares hit a yearly low of $7.53. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
- CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.
- NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) stock hit a yearly low of $26.29. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.79%.
- Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock drifted up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.38.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.55. Shares traded down 2.1%.
- Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday, moving down 1.61%.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock hit $2.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.97%.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.34. The stock traded down 6.74%.
- Verso (NYSE: VRS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.66%.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.15. Shares traded down 4.33%.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.05. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.28 and moving down 1.07%.
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.94%.
- CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock drifted down 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.24.
- Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.18. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) shares fell to $0.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock drifted down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.83.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CDOR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares moved down 5.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 5.3%.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.
- The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 3.28%.
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.19%.
