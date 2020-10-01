Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 26 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV).

(NYSE: VIV). Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: LONE) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 11.19% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) shares hit a yearly low of $7.53. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.

(NYSE: VIV) shares hit a yearly low of $7.53. The stock was down 1.69% on the session. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.

(NYSE: CVI) stock hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 2.35% for the day. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) stock hit a yearly low of $26.29. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NBTB) stock hit a yearly low of $26.29. The stock was down 1.86% for the day. Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.79%.

(NYSE: MFGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.79%. Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock drifted up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.38.

(NASDAQ: ALEC) stock drifted up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.38. Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ: QTT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.55. Shares traded down 2.1%.

(NYSE: UVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.55. Shares traded down 2.1%. Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday, moving down 1.61%.

(NYSE: FI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday, moving down 1.61%. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock hit $2.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.97%.

(NASDAQ: ARLP) stock hit $2.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.97%. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.34. The stock traded down 6.74%.

(NASDAQ: METX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.34. The stock traded down 6.74%. Verso (NYSE: VRS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.66%.

(NYSE: VRS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.66%. United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ: UIHC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session. Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.15. Shares traded down 4.33%.

(NYSE: BTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.15. Shares traded down 4.33%. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.05. Shares traded up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ: HAYN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.05. Shares traded up 0.12%. Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.28 and moving down 1.07%.

(NASDAQ: CWCO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.28 and moving down 1.07%. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.94%.

(NASDAQ: GRTS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.94%. CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock drifted down 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.24.

(NYSE: CCR) stock drifted down 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.24. Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE: GEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.18. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FNHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.18. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) shares fell to $0.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.

(NASDAQ: TC) shares fell to $0.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock drifted down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.83.

(NASDAQ: SEAC) stock drifted down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CDOR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

(AMEX: CDOR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares moved down 5.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 5.3%.

(NASDAQ: NEOS) shares moved down 5.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 5.3%. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.

(NYSE: PHX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 0.96% for the day. The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 3.28%.

(NASDAQ: NCTY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 3.28%. Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.19%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.