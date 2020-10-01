Why Callon Petroleum's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced $170 million in asset monetizations and issued $300 million in secured second lien notes.

Callon Petroleum engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas. Activities are primarily conducted in the Permian Basin region of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Callon Petroleum shares traded up 5.60% to $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.80 and a 52-week low of $3.80.