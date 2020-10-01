Market Overview

Why Nano Dimension's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.

Nano Dimension is engaged in research and development of a three-dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards, and ink materials and products based on nanotechnology.

Nano Dimension shares traded down 21.67% to $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.90 and a 52-week low of 51 cents.

