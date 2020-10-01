13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares moved upwards by 24.14% to $0.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock rose 16.15% to $17.4. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. According to the news, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock surged 11.62% to $22.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock surged 8.69% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.9 million.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) shares rose 8.05% to $9.39. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Edison Nation (NASDAQ: EDNT) shares increased by 7.73% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares rose 5.06% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) stock rose 4.86% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares surged 4.84% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock increased by 4.69% to $61.6. The market cap stands at $19.2 billion.
Losers
- Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares decreased by 5.09% to $1.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.1 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) stock fell 2.75% to $0.89. The market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares declined by 2.67% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.5 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks premarket moversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas