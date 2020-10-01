13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) stock rose 43.34% to $5.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.6 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares rose 7.24% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares surged 6.47% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Azul (NYSE: AZUL) shares rose 6.38% to $14.0. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) stock moved upwards by 6.21% to $6.49. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
Losers
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) stock sank 8.97% to $1.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares decreased by 8.65% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock decreased by 8.28% to $1.33. The market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock fell 7.78% to $37.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) shares declined by 7.37% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 5.76% to $3.93. The market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares sank 4.94% to $0.8. The market cap stands at $19.7 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas