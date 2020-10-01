Market Overview

17 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 8:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares surged 38.84% to $1.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $58.1 million.
  • Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock surged 15.94% to $1.6. The market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock increased by 9.98% to $43.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) stock moved upwards by 8.42% to $2.06. The market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 6.91% to $32.8. The market cap stands at $29.0 billion.
  • Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) shares surged 5.57% to $7.39.
  • Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) shares surged 5.04% to $2.5. The market cap stands at $131.8 million.

 

 

Losers

  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock decreased by 15.98% to $6.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $88.3 million.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares sank 15.39% to $2.42. The market cap stands at $111.4 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) stock declined by 10.0% to $1.62. The market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock fell 8.6% to $37.0. The market cap stands at $675.0 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) shares sank 6.49% to $1.01. The market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) shares fell 6.08% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.
  • International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares decreased by 5.33% to $13.6. The market cap stands at $517.2 million.
  • Amesite Operating (NASDAQ: AMST) stock declined by 4.55% to $4.2.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares sank 4.34% to $2.43. The market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares sank 3.88% to $28.8.

 

 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

