17 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares surged 38.84% to $1.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $58.1 million.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock surged 15.94% to $1.6. The market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock increased by 9.98% to $43.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) stock moved upwards by 8.42% to $2.06. The market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 6.91% to $32.8. The market cap stands at $29.0 billion.
- Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) shares surged 5.57% to $7.39.
- Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) shares surged 5.04% to $2.5. The market cap stands at $131.8 million.
Losers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock decreased by 15.98% to $6.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $88.3 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares sank 15.39% to $2.42. The market cap stands at $111.4 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) stock declined by 10.0% to $1.62. The market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock fell 8.6% to $37.0. The market cap stands at $675.0 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) shares sank 6.49% to $1.01. The market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) shares fell 6.08% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.
- International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares decreased by 5.33% to $13.6. The market cap stands at $517.2 million.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ: AMST) stock declined by 4.55% to $4.2.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares sank 4.34% to $2.43. The market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares sank 3.88% to $28.8.
