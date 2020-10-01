20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock moved upwards by 113.3% to $4.33 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $199.4 million.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock surged 75.75% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares surged 42.55% to $13.4. The market cap stands at $459.2 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares rose 20.89% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) stock rose 13.72% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares moved upwards by 12.71% to $3.9. The market cap stands at $45.2 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) stock increased by 11.84% to $3.87. The market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) stock rose 10.83% to $14.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.4 million.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares surged 9.71% to $0.27. The market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares rose 8.55% to $8.5. The market cap stands at $190.6 million.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares declined by 53.34% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares decreased by 39.52% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.2 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) stock fell 28.97% to $6.45. The market cap stands at $151.1 million.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) stock decreased by 13.95% to $2.16. The market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares declined by 9.78% to $4.8. The market cap stands at $186.4 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock declined by 9.53% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ: TYME) shares declined by 8.17% to $0.9. The market cap stands at $113.1 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock sank 5.41% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) stock decreased by 5.3% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares declined by 5.12% to $2.04. The market cap stands at $150.3 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas