28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) shares rose 47.8% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has entered into a 15-year activated carbon agreement with Cabot Corporation.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) rose 50% to $32.99 in pre-market trading. American Equity yesterday named Graham Day to lead Eagle Life Insurance Company®, a subsidiary of American Equity.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) rose 43.1% to $13.45 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting Apollo's Covis said they are in talks to buy the company.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) rose 33.8% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after the company entered into definitive agreement for a going-private transaction.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 30.6% to $1.28 in pre-market trading.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 17% to $17.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 16.7% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 22% on Wednesday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares rose 13.3% to $3.92 in pre-market trading.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) rose 12.7% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to explore the acquisition of one or more CLIA accredited labs suitable for COVID-19 and other testing.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) rose 11.1% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Timber Pharmaceuticals, last month, received a notice of allowance from the US patent and trademark office for its BPX-01 and BPX-04.
- Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FVAC) rose 10% to $15.01 in pre-market trading.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) rose 9.7% to $25.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 8.2% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a price target of $24.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 7.1% to $0.31 in pre-market trading.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 7% to $21.90 in pre-market trading. Nikola shares climbed around 15% on Wednesday after the company issued a statement on strategy and vision. CNBC's Phil LeBeau suggested GM could take a larger stake in company.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 52.4% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received a discipline review letter from the FDA for the Qtrypta new drug application.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 40% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported its Phase 2 COMPARE trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) fell 25.1% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 21.8% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after rising 53% on Wednesday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 15% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares fell 14.3% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it updated its top-line results from its Past 3 trial of DCCR for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) fell 14.3% to $0.24 in pre-market trading. Oasis Petroleum fell around 32% on Wednesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 14% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 2.964 million share offering at $5.40 per share.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares fell 9.8% to $0.2079 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Wednesday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 8.7% to $1.96 in pre-market trading. CTI BioPharma shares climbed 105% on Wednesday after the company said it has reached an agreement with the FDA to submit an NDA for the potential accelerated approval of pacritinib as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) fell 8.4% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday. Jiayin Group reported closing of the acquisition of 35% equity interest in Keen Best Investments Limited.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) fell 7.3% to $0.5740 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 6.1% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals yesterday announced a $25 million strategic convertible debt financing agreement with Pontifax Ventures.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas