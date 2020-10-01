61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares climbed 104.8% to close at $2.15 on Wednesday after the company said it has reached an agreement with the FDA to submit an NDA for the potential accelerated approval of pacritinib as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia. This follows the company's recent pre-NDA meeting with the agency.
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares jumped 62.9% to close at $1.05 on Wednesday after the company said, based on discussions at a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, it plans to proceed with an NDA submission for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid, a bilayer tablet, for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone-resistant pathogen.
- CynergisTek, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTEK) gained 41.4% to close at $1.57 after the company announced a 3-year risk management program with Valley Health Systems.
- Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) climbed 37.1% to close at $28.80. Asana made its public debut Wednesday afternoon, opening at $27, above its reference price of $21 per share.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares surged 34.3% to close at $2.86 after surging around 35% on Tuesday.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) gained 34.2% to close at $9.73. Palantir made its public debut Wednesday afternoon, opening at $10 per share.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) climbed 30.7% to close at $8.99. Mullen Technologies recently announced it will begin construction of an electric vehicle pilot facility and is accepting pre-orders for its MX-05 fully electric SUV starting Oct. 1.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) climbed 27.4% to close at $1.18 after the company announced a $10 million share buyback program.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 26.5% to close at $0.2406.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) rose 23.1% to close at $11.94 after the company announced that its blood-based next-generation sequencing test, HCCscreen, has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA.
- Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) jumped 22.7% to close at $12.20.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) gained 22.5% to close at $47.03. I-Mab received China CDE approval to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial of eftansomatropin in pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) jumped 21.3% to close at $2.51 after the company announced it updated its Top-Line results from its Past 3 trial of DCCR for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) surged 21% to close at $5.94. Enlivex Therapeutics recently announced its allowance of the new Chinese patent covering the Allocentra Immunotherapy.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) jumped 20.2% to close at $16.23 after pricing its IPO at $13.50 per share.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) gained 17.9% to close at $1.45 after the company announced it shipped the first Altapure AP-4 high-level disinfectant system to the cruise industry.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 17.4% to close at $32.20.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) climbed 17.4% to close at $8.31. Sky Solar shares recently issued a statement regarding "unusual trading activity."
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 16.3% to close at $10.70.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 16.2% to close at $7.48 amid overall market strength.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) gained 14.7% to close at $3.1550.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 14.5% to close at $20.48 after the company issued a statement on strategy and vision.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) climbed 14.1% to close at $11.99. GreenPower added ABC Bus as authorized dealer in New York market.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 10.6% to close at $12.85 after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $35 price target.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) surged 10.4% to close at $6.98. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Perion Network with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 9.5% to close at $3.33. Jiayin Group reported closing of the acquisition of 35% equity interest in Keen Best Investments Limited.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) gained 9.1% to close at $2.51 after gaining 17% on Tuesday. Westwater Resources recently agreed to sell North American uranium business for $1.95 million.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 8.7% to close at $0.6500 after the company reported continued expansion of global business with adoption of Saphyr for next-generation cytogenomics in Eastern Europe and Australia.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) surged 8.6% to close at $11.07. Kaleido Biosciences yesterday announced that first patient was dosed in clinical study of Microbiome Metabolic Therapy KB295 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 7% to close at $3.50 as traders circulate Sept. 29-dated Federal procurement data system document showing $6.1 million contract from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs for imaging equipment, supplies.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares rose 5.8% to close at $140.06 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) gained 5.4% to close at $1.36 after the company announced that it has exercised its first contract option valued at $10.5 million.
Losers
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) shares tumbled 43.7% to close at $2.68. Aptorum Group priced its offering of 2.769 million Class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to another 2.769 million Class A Ordinary Shares, at a combined public offering price of $3.25 per share and related warrant.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares dipped 39.1% to close at $0.3168 after the company reported pricing of $8.7 million underwritten offering.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) fell 34.9% to close at $1.94 after surging around 173% on Tuesday.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) fell 31.6% to close at $0.28 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 26.4% to close at $2.23. Adial Pharmaceuticals announced the sale of 10,000 coronavirus antibody rapid test devices. The company, on Tuesday, disclosed that the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the company's Assure/FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test device.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 26.1% to close at $5.00. U.S. Energy shares gained 57% on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of non-operated producing properties in New Mexico.
- LM Funding America, Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 24.5% to close at $0.6570 after surging around 15% on Tuesday.
- Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) dropped 24.5% to close at $18.69 following completion of its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Graf Industrial Corporation.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) dipped 23.6% to close at $6.20. Oasis Petroleum filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 20% to close at $0.64 after gaining around 54% on Tuesday.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dropped 19.1% to close at $2.67. Galectin Therapeutics, earlier during the month, appointed Joel Lewis as CEO.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) dipped 18.9% to close at $1.76.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 18.3% to close at $0.9060 after reporting H1 results.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) dipped 18.3% to close at $10.84.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 16.4% to close at $2.14 after the company reported pricing of offering of common stock.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) dipped 15.5% to close at $1.75.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares declined 14.6% to close at $0.2305 after climbing 21% on Tuesday.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 14.4% to close at $2.02.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) dropped 13.7% to close at $6.20.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 13.4% to close at $0.55 after reporting pricing of equity offering.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 12.2% to close at $2.38 after surging 10% on Tuesday. Resonant is scheduled to host series of ‘5G Insights’ webinars in October 2020.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares fell 11.3% to close at $6.45 following a 7% rise on Tuesday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 10.8% to close at $5.73 after rising 5% on Tuesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 10% to close at $0.9996 after surging 25% on Tuesday.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares fell 9.9% to close at $0.9370 after jumping more than 33% on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics recently announced sponsored research agreement with Duke University for gene therapy studies of SLS-004 in Parkinson's disease.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 8.8% to close at $1.45 after jumping 56% on Tuesday. Greenpro announced last month it is distributing shares of D'Swiss to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 8.2% to close at $1.68.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 6.7% to close at $0.84. Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced plan to complete Phase 3 RELIEF study of TNX-102 SL for management of fibromyalgia with currently enrolled participants based on results of interim analysis.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 5.3% to close at $36.68 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
