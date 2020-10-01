Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for September is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new unemployment claims to decline to 850,000 last week from 870,000 in the previous week.
- Data on personal income and outlays for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to decline 2.5% in August.
- The manufacturing PMI for September is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The PMI is expected to increase to 53.5 for September, versus prior reading of 53.1.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the ISM index to rise to 56.3 in September from previous reading of 56.0.
- Data on construction spending for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending is estimated to increase 0.7% in August.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
