6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- J. Jill (NASDAQ: JILL) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of restructuring, noting the transaction left them with "no less than $15 million of new capital and extended maturity of certain participating term loan debt to May 2024.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares are trading higher on a report Apollo's Covis said they are in talks to buy the company.
Losers
- SPI Energy (NYSE: SPI) shares are trading lower after the company priced its 2.964 million share offering at $5.40 per share.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares are trading lower after the company reported its Phase 2 COMPARE trial did not meet its primary endpoint of statistical superiority.
- Tantech (NASDAQ: TANH) shares are trading lower after the company reported first-half EPS of $0.04 and first-half sales of $22.9 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
