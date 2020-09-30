Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2020 4:52pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • J. Jill (NASDAQ: JILL) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of restructuring, noting the transaction left them with "no less than $15 million of new capital and extended maturity of certain participating term loan debt to May 2024.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares are trading higher on a report Apollo's Covis said they are in talks to buy the company.

Losers

  • SPI Energy (NYSE: SPI) shares are trading lower after the company priced its 2.964 million share offering at $5.40 per share.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares are trading lower after the company reported its Phase 2 COMPARE trial did not meet its primary endpoint of statistical superiority.
  • Tantech (NASDAQ: TANH) shares are trading lower after the company reported first-half EPS of $0.04 and first-half sales of $22.9 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAG + JILL)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com