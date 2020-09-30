Why Adial's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, potentially selling off after surging on Tuesday following FDA emergency use authorization for the company's Assure/FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test device.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States-based pharmaceutical company. The company develops prescription medications for addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, which is an approved drug for treating nausea and emesis.

Adial Pharmaceuticals shares traded down 25.74% to $2.25 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $4 and a 52-week low of $1.