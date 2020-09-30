Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Adial's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2020 3:34pm   Comments
Share:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, potentially selling off after surging on Tuesday following FDA emergency use authorization for the company's Assure/FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test device.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States-based pharmaceutical company. The company develops prescription medications for addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, which is an approved drug for treating nausea and emesis.

Adial Pharmaceuticals shares traded down 25.74% to $2.25 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $4 and a 52-week low of $1.

 

Related Articles (ADIL)

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Micron Issues Weak Earnings Forecast
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eton Snags Second FDA Nod For Month, Vaccine Updates from Moderna, CureVac
45 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com