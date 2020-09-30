Why Sunnova Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after JPMorgan assumed its Overweight rating on the stock and a price target of $34 per share.

Sunnova Energy is a residential solar and energy storage service provider company. It offers services such as operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades and onsite power optimization. The products and services offered by the group include Add on battery storage, Home solar protection plans, New solar battery storage, and various other solar systems.

Sunnova Energy shares traded up 10.58% to $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.55 and a 52-week low of $6.12.