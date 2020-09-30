Market Overview

Why Sunnova Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2020 3:30pm   Comments
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after JPMorgan assumed its Overweight rating on the stock and a price target of $34 per share.

Sunnova Energy is a residential solar and energy storage service provider company. It offers services such as operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades and onsite power optimization. The products and services offered by the group include Add on battery storage, Home solar protection plans, New solar battery storage, and various other solar systems.

Sunnova Energy shares traded up 10.58% to $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.55 and a 52-week low of $6.12.

Latest Ratings for NOVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020JP MorganAssumesOverweight
Sep 2020B. Riley FBRInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2020JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

