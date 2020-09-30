Why Sunnova Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after JPMorgan assumed its Overweight rating on the stock and a price target of $34 per share.
Sunnova Energy is a residential solar and energy storage service provider company. It offers services such as operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades and onsite power optimization. The products and services offered by the group include Add on battery storage, Home solar protection plans, New solar battery storage, and various other solar systems.
Sunnova Energy shares traded up 10.58% to $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.55 and a 52-week low of $6.12.
Latest Ratings for NOVA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|JP Morgan
|Assumes
|Overweight
|Sep 2020
|B. Riley FBR
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for NOVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingInitiation Analyst Ratings