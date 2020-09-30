Why Duke Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported NextEra Energy made an offer to take over the company.

Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity and gas to more than 7 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.

Duke Energy shares traded up 6.83% to $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $103.79 and a 52-week low of $62.13.