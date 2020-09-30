Palantir Opens At $10 A Share

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR:) made its public debut Wednesday afternoon, opening at $10 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "PLTR."

Palantir was founded by Alexander Karp, Stephen Cohen and Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel in 2003. The company targets the government and commercial sectors with its respective Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry platforms.

Palantir had 125 customers in the first half of 2020, covering 36 industries across 150 countries. Palantir lists its total addressable market as $119 billion.