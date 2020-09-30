Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palantir Opens At $10 A Share
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2020 1:52pm   Comments
Share:

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR:) made its public debut Wednesday afternoon, opening at $10 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "PLTR."

Related Link: Palantir's Direct Listing IPO: What Investors Need To Know

Palantir was founded by Alexander Karp, Stephen Cohen and Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel in 2003. The company targets the government and commercial sectors with its respective Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry platforms.

Palantir had 125 customers in the first half of 2020, covering 36 industries across 150 countries. Palantir lists its total addressable market as $119 billion.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Palantir's Direct Listing IPO: What Investors Need To Know
IPO Outlook For The Week: Asana, Palantir Lead Busy Week Of Debuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News IPOs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com