13 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) stock moved upwards by 8.65% to $3.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $378.7 million.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares increased by 7.55% to $53.8. Trading volume for Renewable Energy Group's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 157.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares moved upwards by 7.38% to $0.8. As of 12:48 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 55.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $213.6 million.
Losers
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares sank 36.18% to $0.26 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:48 EST, Oasis Petroleum's stock is trading at a volume of 121.2 million, which is 643.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $84.6 million.
- US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) shares declined by 21.72% to $5.3. The market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) shares fell 21.28% to $6.38. The market cap stands at $215.8 million.
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) shares decreased by 14.49% to $0.23. Trading volume for Lonestar Resources US's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 83.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) stock declined by 10.57% to $2.37. The market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) shares sank 10.34% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) stock sank 9.94% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares sank 9.71% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) stock fell 9.66% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:48 EST is 1.8 million, which is 117.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $89.4 million.
- Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) shares sank 8.97% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
