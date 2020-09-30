15 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares increased by 17.77% to $10.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $85.0 million.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) stock moved upwards by 13.18% to $3.35. The market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares increased by 13.02% to $0.95. The market cap stands at $51.6 million.
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) shares surged 13.0% to $3.6. The market cap stands at $119.7 million.
- L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) shares rose 9.26% to $13.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.4 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock surged 9.03% to $18.41. Trading volume for Bloom Energy's stock is 4.7 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) stock increased by 7.31% to $1.32. As of 12:48 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 79.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $23.0 million.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares fell 15.63% to $2.16 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:48 EST is 37.3 million, which is 259.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.6 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares fell 12.58% to $1.39. The market cap stands at $75.0 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock declined by 10.39% to $2.12. Trading volume for CBAK Energy Technology's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 46.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $113.6 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG) stock decreased by 9.52% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) stock sank 9.49% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares sank 7.99% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) stock sank 7.95% to $18.36. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. According to the news, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) stock declined by 7.67% to $3.13. The market cap stands at $16.1 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Intraday moversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas