16 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares increased by 37.08% to $2.92 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nano Dimension's stock is 72.7 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 3447.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $134.5 million.
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares increased by 17.48% to $106.82. As of 12:48 EST, Datadog's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million, which is 380.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 billion.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock increased by 11.36% to $29.99. As of 12:48 EST, Sunnova Energy Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 133.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETXP) stock increased by 10.5% to $2.63.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) stock increased by 9.71% to $2.46. The market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $2.07. The market cap stands at $288.3 million.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares increased by 8.96% to $9.12. Trading volume for Vivopower International's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 38.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) shares increased by 8.92% to $7.57. Peck Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 1039.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares surged 8.69% to $13.0. Trading volume for SunPower's stock is 5.1 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 96.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) stock moved upwards by 8.36% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.0 million.
Losers
- Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) stock fell 41.28% to $1.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares fell 17.56% to $0.92. The current volume of 2.6 million shares represents 193.75% of 9F's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:48 EST). The market cap stands at $177.3 million.
- International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock declined by 9.65% to $14.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.5 million.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock sank 8.2% to $40.67. The market cap stands at $741.9 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) stock fell 8.06% to $3.72. The market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) stock decreased by 7.75% to $2.5. As of 12:48 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 129.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.8 million.
