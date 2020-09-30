20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock moved upwards by 135.87% to $1.52 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:48 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 151.1 million shares, making up 24655.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares surged 109.52% to $2.2. As of 12:48 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 85.4 million shares, making up 10823.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million.
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ: GTH) stock moved upwards by 23.4% to $11.97. Genetron Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 1787.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock increased by 23.14% to $1.49. Allena Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 26.8 million shares as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 2036.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares rose 19.65% to $32.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $799.7 million.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares moved upwards by 15.53% to $22.68. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares surged 12.72% to $2.48. Trading volume for ADMA Biologics's stock is 6.4 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 110.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.1 million.
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) stock surged 12.66% to $18.15.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) stock moved upwards by 12.58% to $4.96. As of 12:48 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 167.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares increased by 12.42% to $0.67. Trading volume for Bionano Genomics's stock is 10.8 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 48.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
Losers
- Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ: SNBP) shares declined by 67.16% to $3.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) stock fell 43.06% to $2.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:48 EST is 7.4 million, which is 647.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $82.3 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares declined by 19.8% to $2.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:48 EST is 12.4 million, which is 552.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) stock decreased by 16.07% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.9 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) stock sank 14.34% to $5.26. The market cap stands at $72.0 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares sank 12.24% to $1.29. As of 12:48 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 135.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock fell 8.79% to $14.27. As of 12:48 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 408.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares decreased by 8.72% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock sank 8.62% to $0.82. Trading volume for Tonix Pharmaceuticals's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:48 EST. This accounts for 24.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) stock sank 8.42% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million.
