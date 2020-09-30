Amazon Vs. Target Vs. Walmart: Let The Sales Battle Begin

Let the battle of retailers begin.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) will host an annual sale event on the same day.

Amazon's annual Prime Days are on Oct. 13-14; Target's Deal Days, which launched in 2019, will also be held on Oct. 13-14; and Walmart's "Big Save" event will start on Oct. 11 and end on Oct. 15.

Walmart's Game Plan: Walmart said it will specifically tailor its sales event to "meet the evolving needs of its customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season."

One of the new needs consists of the ability to shop earlier than usual. Walmart said it will increase the availability of "unexpected holiday gifts" as part of a "new normal" retail environment.

Not A Winner Takes All: Amazon's main strengths to relate to the "limitless choice and convenience" it offers clients as opposed to Target that "excels at curation," BK Asset Management's Boris Schlossberg said on CNBC.

When it comes to an investment thesis, Target has a supply chain problem -- albeit a "good problem to have."

"It's not that they have a problem of creating demand," said Schlossberg. "They have a problem satisfying demand because some of their shelves are getting stripped continuously because of so much customer demand."

Amazon A Stock To Own: Amazon's one-year chart shows a lot of support at the $2,800 level and bullish trends above that level, Blue Line Capital's Bill Baruch also said on CNBC.

Target on the other hand should only be bought at the $140 support level, but that would require a pullback from its current price of around $158.

Related Links:

Amazon Launches $5 A Month Try And Buy Personal Shopping Service For Men

Lululemon Has 'Outsized Growth Opportunities' Now And Later, Says Bullish BofA