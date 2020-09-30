Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Hasbro's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2020 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Hasbro's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target.

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly.

Hasbro shares traded up 5.15% to $85.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $123.05 and a 52-week low of $41.33.

Latest Ratings for HAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Sep 2020BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2020DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HAS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2020
BMO Upgrades Hasbro On Toy Industry Performance
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CTICNeedhamMaintains6.0
ALKSB of A SecuritiesMaintains19.0
ARNAB of A SecuritiesMaintains85.0
RLJB of A SecuritiesDowngrades9.5
RHPB of A SecuritiesMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com