Why Hasbro's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target.
Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly.
Hasbro shares traded up 5.15% to $85.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $123.05 and a 52-week low of $41.33.
Latest Ratings for HAS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|Stifel
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jul 2020
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
