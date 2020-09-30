Why Hasbro's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target.

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly.

Hasbro shares traded up 5.15% to $85.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $123.05 and a 52-week low of $41.33.