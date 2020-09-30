Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 49 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Danaher (NYSE: DHR).

(NYSE: DHR). LifeSci Acquisition (NASDAQ: LSAC) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: LSAC) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) was the biggest gainer, trading up 120.95% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.