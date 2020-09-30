Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday's morning session saw 49 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Danaher (NYSE: DHR).
- LifeSci Acquisition (NASDAQ: LSAC) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) was the biggest gainer, trading up 120.95% to reach its 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit $212.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares hit $68.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $194.44 with a daily change of up 1.07%.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $216.61. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares set a new yearly high of $81.72 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% on the session.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.49. The stock traded up 5.66% on the session.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $103.23. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares hit $287.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.53%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) stock hit a yearly high price of $124.98. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
- PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) shares set a new yearly high of $36.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $236.06 for a change of up 0.22%.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.34. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.45 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 2.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.84 for a change of up 2.41%.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
- L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.12. The stock traded up 8.35% on the session.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.69 on Wednesday, moving up 2.31%.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $165.00. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares set a new yearly high of $81.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit a yearly high of $114.32. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares hit a yearly high of $67.42. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.61%.
- Endava (NYSE: DAVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.84%.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $103.29. Shares traded up 1.89%.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares were up 2.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.98.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $90.37. Shares traded up 0.88%.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.67. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.61 on Wednesday, moving up 5.3%.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares hit $35.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.18%.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.28 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit $38.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.
- Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) stock set a new 52-week high of $158.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares hit $10.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 2.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.73 for a change of up 2.06%.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares set a new yearly high of $44.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.54 this morning. The stock was up 5.92% on the session.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.53%.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.51%.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.09%.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 9.65% for the day.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares were up 120.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.67 for a change of up 120.95%.
- LifeSci Acquisition (NASDAQ: LSAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.76 on Wednesday, moving up 0.79%.
Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas