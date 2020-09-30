13 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) shares moved upwards by 7.33% to $0.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares increased by 3.26% to $0.7. The market cap stands at $66.1 million.
Losers
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock fell 38.94% to $0.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock decreased by 13.34% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares decreased by 9.61% to $0.57. The market cap stands at $89.4 million.
- Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) shares sank 7.53% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.5 million.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) stock fell 7.17% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) stock sank 5.17% to $6.42. The market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock declined by 4.74% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares sank 4.35% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) stock fell 3.97% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) stock decreased by 3.77% to $9.2. The market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
