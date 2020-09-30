Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

13 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 8:31am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Gainers

  • Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) shares moved upwards by 7.33% to $0.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares increased by 3.26% to $0.7. The market cap stands at $66.1 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock fell 38.94% to $0.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $81.0 million.
  • Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock decreased by 13.34% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares decreased by 9.61% to $0.57. The market cap stands at $89.4 million.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) shares sank 7.53% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.5 million.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) stock fell 7.17% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) stock sank 5.17% to $6.42. The market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock declined by 4.74% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares sank 4.35% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) stock fell 3.97% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) stock decreased by 3.77% to $9.2. The market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXAS + AMPY)

4 Sectors Moving Up In Tuesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
42 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com