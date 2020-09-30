Market Overview

16 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 8:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 22.03% to $3.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $200.4 million.
  • Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) shares moved upwards by 15.19% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ: ANTE) stock moved upwards by 14.72% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares surged 12.35% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares moved upwards by 10.68% to $7.25. The market cap stands at $192.4 million.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares increased by 8.38% to $6.85. The market cap stands at $183.0 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) stock rose 6.75% to $0.73. The market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares surged 4.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.3 million.
  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) shares surged 3.76% to $4.82. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
  • Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) stock rose 3.58% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.

 

 

Losers

  • The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares declined by 36.93% to $0.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) stock decreased by 14.79% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) stock fell 12.62% to $5.61. The market cap stands at $254.8 million.
  • Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock declined by 5.87% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) shares sank 5.42% to $0.94. The market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares fell 4.77% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.6 million.

 

 

