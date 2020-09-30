16 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 22.03% to $3.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $200.4 million.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) shares moved upwards by 15.19% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ: ANTE) stock moved upwards by 14.72% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares surged 12.35% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares moved upwards by 10.68% to $7.25. The market cap stands at $192.4 million.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares increased by 8.38% to $6.85. The market cap stands at $183.0 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) stock rose 6.75% to $0.73. The market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares surged 4.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.3 million.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) shares surged 3.76% to $4.82. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) stock rose 3.58% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares declined by 36.93% to $0.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) stock decreased by 14.79% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) stock fell 12.62% to $5.61. The market cap stands at $254.8 million.
- Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock declined by 5.87% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) shares sank 5.42% to $0.94. The market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares fell 4.77% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.6 million.
