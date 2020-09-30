Market Overview

18 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 8:24am
Gainers

  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock increased by 18.77% to $2.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $116.5 million.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock rose 13.35% to $3.48. The market cap stands at $143.8 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) stock moved upwards by 12.98% to $2.35. The market cap stands at $90.1 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock surged 8.04% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
  • Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares moved upwards by 7.25% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares increased by 6.72% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.8 million.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) stock increased by 6.54% to $140.8. The market cap stands at $7.2 billion. According to the news, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) stock rose 4.16% to $1.25. The market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ: SFET) stock moved upwards by 3.92% to $1.06. The market cap stands at $3.4 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) stock fell 10.9% to $34.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares decreased by 7.12% to $2.22. The market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock sank 5.41% to $1.05. The market cap stands at $203.5 million.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock sank 3.77% to $48.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock sank 3.66% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.1 million.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares sank 3.55% to $70.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
  • International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock sank 3.26% to $15.3. The market cap stands at $581.9 million.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares decreased by 3.23% to $38.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion.

 

 

 

