20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) stock increased by 125.71% to $2.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $174.6 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares increased by 115.7% to $1.39. The market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock increased by 47.1% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) stock moved upwards by 12.09% to $2.41. The market cap stands at $239.4 million.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) stock increased by 10.61% to $8.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares rose 10.57% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock surged 10.2% to $0.66. The market cap stands at $45.2 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) stock increased by 10.02% to $12.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares rose 9.43% to $49.99.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ: ONVO) stock surged 9.28% to $8.0. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) stock sank 35.09% to $3.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares decreased by 23.77% to $2.31. The market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) stock declined by 8.34% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.6 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares sank 8.17% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock sank 6.73% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock decreased by 6.67% to $0.84. The market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) stock declined by 6.45% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares sank 6.23% to $0.71. The market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) shares sank 5.9% to $19.97. The market cap stands at $281.6 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) stock sank 5.42% to $18.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas