45 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares rose 163.8% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced it reached an agreement to submit an NDA for the potential accelerated approval of pacritinib as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 47.2% to $2.93 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to acquire Holo Surgical and its ARAI digital surgery platform.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 36.8% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company received Class II permissive change to the existing MS-550 FCC grant, extending the charging zone up to one meter.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) rose 34.2% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced it generated RMB87.5 million in gross merchandise value during the live streaming debut on the Douyin platform.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 33.2% to $4.05 in pre-market trading. Jiayin Group reported closing of the acquisition of 35% equity interest in Keen Best Investments Limited.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares rose 30% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 33% on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics recently announced sponsored research agreement with Duke University for gene therapy studies of SLS-004 in Parkinson's disease.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 17.7% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $10 million share buyback program.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 17.1% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported continued expansion of global business with adoption of Saphyr for next-generation cytogenomics in Eastern Europe and Australia.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 16.3% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after surging around 35% on Tuesday.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) rose 13.5% to $0.3225 in pre-market trading.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 11.5% to $0.2121 in pre-market trading.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 10.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after surging 10% on Tuesday. Resonant is scheduled to host series of ‘5G Insights’ webinars in October 2020.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 10% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after gaining around 54% on Tuesday.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 8.9% to $15.25 in pre-market trading. Cardiff Oncology priced its 6.5 million share public offering at $13.50 per share.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 8.1% to $49.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported the initiation of Phase 2a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) rose 7.8% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 7.6% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $35 price target.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) rose 6.8% to $8.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA approval of ALKINDI SPRINKLE as replacement therapy in pediatric patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) rose 6.8% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and announced a $100 million stock repurchase program.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 6.4% to $5.80 in pre-market trading. GENFIT and LabCorp recently announced an exclusive agreement to commercialize a novel diagnostic test for liver disease.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) rose 6.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after reporting H1 results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 4.9% to $0.3670 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) rose 4.4% to $599.00 in pre-market trading after the company late Tuesday announced data showing its REGN-COV2 drug reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized covid-19 patients.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares rose 4.3% to $138.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 3.5% to $73.00 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of positive interim results from older adult age cohorts in Phase 1 study of its mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.
Losers
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 24.1% to $0.3949 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $8.7 million underwritten offering.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) fell 24.3% to $0.3101 in pre-market trading after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) fell 20.2% to $3.80 in pre-market trading. Aptorum Group shares jumped 290% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of an infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics subsidiary and its newly established exclusive in-licensing arrangements with Accelerate Technologies.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) fell 19.6% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after surging around 173% on Tuesday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares fell 17.5% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 115% on Tuesday after the company announced the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the company's Assure/FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test device..
- LM Funding America, Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 15.6% to $0.7339 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Tuesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 15.1% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Tuesday. Greenpro announced last month it is distributing shares of D'Swiss to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares fell 12.8% to $0.2354 in pre-market trading after climbing 21% on Tuesday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 11.8% to $5.66 in pre-market trading after rising 5% on Tuesday.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 11.6% to $34.25 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) fell 10.5% to $22.71 in pre-market trading after declining 31% on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium, on Monday, announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 10% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Tuesday. Westwater Resources recently agreed to sell North American uranium business for $1.95 million.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 9.3% to $1.66 in pre-market trading.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 9% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of offering of common stock.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 8.8% to $0.5753 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of equity offering.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares fell 8.4% to $6.65 in pre-market trading following a 7% rise on Tuesday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 8% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. U.S. Energy shares gained 57% on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of non-operated producing properties in New Mexico.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 7.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Tuesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 6.8% to $0.8389 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced plan to complete Phase 3 RELIEF study of TNX-102 SL for management of fibromyalgia with currently enrolled participants based on results of interim analysis.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 6.6% to $6.49 in pre-market trading after declining 21% on Tuesday.
