55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares jumped 290.2% to close at $4.76 on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of an infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics subsidiary and its newly established exclusive in-licensing arrangements with Accelerate Technologies.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares gained 57.4% to close at $6.77 after the company announced the acquisition of non-operated producing properties in New Mexico.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) jumped 55.9% to close at $1.59. Greenpro announced last month it is distributing shares of D'Swiss to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) shares surged 39.5% to close at $3.25.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) gained 27.2% to close at $9.45
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) rose 26.9% to close at $6.85 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) gained 25.5% to close at $21.90. TCM Strategic Partners reported a $53.5 million investment in Digimarc.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 22.9% to close at $5.10.
- LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSAC) gained 21.3% to close at $12.60 after announcing a merger agreement with Vincera to create a publicly listed oncology company.
- Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS) shares surged 20.6% to close at $12.18. AppHarvest and Novus Capital announced a business combination that would result in AppHarvest becoming a public company.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 19.5% to close at $5.94.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) climbed 19.4% to close at $12.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued upbeat FY21 guidance.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares gained 18.6% to close at $4.85. Ambow Education recently expanded its strategic partnership with Amazon in a digital professional education, training and certification.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) climbed 18.6% to close at $7.86.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) rose 18.5% to close at $12.53. Adicet Bio recently announced it will not be proceeding with its previously announced public offering of common stock.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) gained 17.4% to close at $23.12
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares climbed 16.8% to close at $2.30 after jumping more than 32% on Monday. Westwater Resources recently agreed to sell North American uranium business for $1.95 million.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) gained 16% to close at $31.04 as the company announced roflumilast foam demonstrated statistically significant improvement over the vehicle foam on the trial's primary and multiple secondary endpoints.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) climbed 15% to close at $14.01. Cardiff Oncology announced a common stock offering after the closing bell.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) shares gained 14.9% to close at $33.42 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $44 price target.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NYSE: AWH) climbed 14.8% to close at $3.25.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares climbed 14.5% to close at $0.87 after gaining 24% on Monday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 14.3% to close at $11.60 after the company released preclinical data for STI-1499 and STI-2020 neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) shares gained 14.3% to close at $28.05.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) surged 13.8% to close at $3.13.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares rose 13.5% to close at $4.05.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares climbed 11.4% to close at $20.10. Sogou entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) gained 11.3% to close at $2.07.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) climbed 10.7% to close at $3.17 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Karma Automotive Customization Center.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 9.5% to close at $165.66 after securing a major retail expansion at Walmart.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 5.8% to close at $0.90 after the company announced it has completed its purchase of a facility to house its new Advanced Development Center for accelerated development and manufacturing of vaccines, including vaccines for COVID-19.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 5.1% to close at $6.42 following a 7% decline on Monday.
Losers
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares tumbled 40.1% to close at $5.75 on Tuesday.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) shares dipped 31.4% to close at $25.38. Piedmont Lithium shares jumped 236% on Monday after the company announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 27.2% to close at $7.46. SPI Energy shares surged strongly last week after the company announced a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) dropped 26.4% to close at $2.17 after surging 176% on Monday.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) dropped 25.8% to close at $15.65 after the company announced that its Relugolix did not achieve a statistical superiority for castration resistance-free survival compared to Leuprolide acetate in men with metastatic disease through 48 weeks.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares fell 21.8% to close at $2.44.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) declined 21% to close at $6.95 after surging 71% on Monday.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) declined 17.7% to close at $0.84 after surging 60% on Monday.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) fell 16.7% to close at $7.08. Sky Solar, on Monday issued a statement regarding "unusual trading activity." The company noted the merger with Square Solar has not yet been completed and advised investors to carefully consider its disclosure before making investment decisions regarding its ADS and ordinary shares.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) declined 16.5% to close at $2.48.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 15.1% to close at $0.1242. Globus Maritime shares jumped over 30% on Monday after the company reported quarterly results.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares declined 14.2% to close at $16.46 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 14% to close at $9.60 after reporting a proposed underwritten public offering of 7.22 million units of common stock and warrants.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) shares tumbled 11.9% to close at $6.27.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dipped 11.3% to close at $4.41. Aquestive Therapeutics, last week, received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Libervant buccal film indicating the application cannot be approved in its current form.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dropped 11% to close at $1.94. Lind Global Macro Fund, last week, disclosed a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) dropped 11% to close at $14.30. Graybug Vision, last week, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) fell 10.7% to close at $2.00.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dipped 10.6% to close at $3.27. aTyr Pharma recently filed for sale of up to 3 million shares of its common stock by Aspire Capital Fund.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares fell 7.4% to close at $17.88 following a CNBC report suggesting two women filed sexual abuse complaints again the company's founder, Trevor Milton.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 5.9% to close at $3.21.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 5.3% to close at $25.14.
