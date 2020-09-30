Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Key Services Suffer Outage, Following Similar Woes For Google, Microsoft
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2020 2:23am   Comments
Share:
Apple Key Services Suffer Outage, Following Similar Woes For Google, Microsoft

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said outages affected multiple services to varying degrees on Tuesday evening.

What Happened: The service disruptions affected App Store, Apple Music, Find My, iCloud Backup, and others, according to the company’s System Status page.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said it resolved 25 outages on Tuesday. All users of Apple Care in iOS, Apple School Manager were affected.

All services resumed normal operations as of press time, as per Apple System Status.

Why It Matters: This week, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Meet were also affected in a widespread outage affecting the East Coast.

On Monday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) was hit by a multi-hour outage that spanned Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams, the Verge reported.

The snags affecting major tech giants have given rise to conspiracy theories on discussion boards such as Hacker News, with one user commenting, “Jeez, AWS, Azure, Google, and now iCloud. I don’t generally align myself with conspiracies, but it is very interesting to me that all [four] of these tech giants had severe issues recently.”

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $114.09 on Monday and gained almost 0.2% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets First Stock Grant In A Decade Worth Over $114M
Citron's Andrew Left Supports SPAC Trend, But Nikola 'Didn't Pass The Smell Test'
Google Says All App Developers Must Begin Forking Out 30% Play Store Cut Next Year
Target's Deal Days Goes Head-To-Head With Amazon Prime Days
Jim Cramer Compares Fisker And Its CEO To Nikola, Trevor Milton
Tesla Chinese Rivals Not Losing Sleep Over Planned $25K Electric Vehicle
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: App Store Apple Music iCloud iPhoneNews Events Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com