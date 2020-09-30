Apple Key Services Suffer Outage, Following Similar Woes For Google, Microsoft

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said outages affected multiple services to varying degrees on Tuesday evening.

What Happened: The service disruptions affected App Store, Apple Music, Find My, iCloud Backup, and others, according to the company’s System Status page.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said it resolved 25 outages on Tuesday. All users of Apple Care in iOS, Apple School Manager were affected.

All services resumed normal operations as of press time, as per Apple System Status.

Why It Matters: This week, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Meet were also affected in a widespread outage affecting the East Coast.

On Monday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) was hit by a multi-hour outage that spanned Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams, the Verge reported.

The snags affecting major tech giants have given rise to conspiracy theories on discussion boards such as Hacker News, with one user commenting, “Jeez, AWS, Azure, Google, and now iCloud. I don’t generally align myself with conspiracies, but it is very interesting to me that all [four] of these tech giants had severe issues recently.”

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $114.09 on Monday and gained almost 0.2% in the after-hours session.