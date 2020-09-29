Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets First Stock Grant In A Decade Worth Over $114M
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 10:44pm   Comments
Share:
Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets First Stock Grant In A Decade Worth Over $114M

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has received a stock bonus, worth nearly $114 million as of Apple's Tuesday closing price, in recognition of his work at the tech giant.

What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant granted 333,987 restricted stock units to Cook in a transaction dated Sept. 27, or about $38 million, a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission indicates. 

One-third of the grant will vest each subsequent year on April 1, beginning in 2023 until 2025, as per the filing. 

Each restricted stock on settlement gives Cook the right to receive one common share of Apple.

This is the 59-year old's first stock grant since 2011 and there's a possibility for him to earn another 667,974 stock units should he meet performance targets, Reuters reported.

“For the first time in nearly a decade, we are awarding Tim a new stock grant that will vest over time in recognition of his outstanding leadership and with great optimism for Apple’s future as he carries these efforts forward,” Apple’s board of directors told Reuters in a statement.

Why It Matters: In Oct. 2023, Cook will again become eligible to receive an award of 333,987 stock units based on his performance, Reuters noted.

The performance is reportedly metered on Apple’s relative total shareholder returns between fiscal years 2021 to 2023.

On Tuesday, Apple also granted Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams 89,064 restricted stock units on terms similar to Cook's, as per Reuters.

Last month, Cook became a billionaire as Apple’s stock neared $2 trillion in valuation. 

Cook’s ownership of Apple stock has been incremental unlike Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, both of which own large chunks of their respective companies.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $114.09 on Monday and gained almost 0.2% in the after-hours session.

Photo by Joao-Pierre Ruth via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Citron's Andrew Left Supports SPAC Trend, But Nikola 'Didn't Pass The Smell Test'
Google Says All App Developers Must Begin Forking Out 30% Play Store Cut Next Year
Target's Deal Days Goes Head-To-Head With Amazon Prime Days
Jim Cramer Compares Fisker And Its CEO To Nikola, Trevor Milton
Tesla Chinese Rivals Not Losing Sleep Over Planned $25K Electric Vehicle
Amazon Confirms Prime Day Coming Oct. 13, To Focus On 'Small Businesses'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jeff Williams Reuters stock grantsNews Management Insider Trades Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com