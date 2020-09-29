Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kandi Technologies Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why Kandi Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares were trading higher on Tuesday as traders circulated a presentation from the Water Tower Research’s Fireside Chat series.

During the presentation, Kandi America CEO Johnny Tai said, "We want to be the most affordable option for this electric car category."

Tai discussed showrooms and commented the company has done a lot of testing of its microhub showrooms and has been walking to dealers.

Tai discussed auto dealers have asked the company to provide a template for how the showrooms will look like. He said the company is not meaning to compete against any other car OEM, but is looking to create a new category.

Kandi Technologies shares traded up 7% to $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.40 and a 52-week low of $2.17.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNDI)

KNDI: New Electric Car Models, Battery Swap Model & Ride Share Focus Create Opportunities For Growth
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: Kandi Technologies
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com