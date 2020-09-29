Why Kandi Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares were trading higher on Tuesday as traders circulated a presentation from the Water Tower Research’s Fireside Chat series.

During the presentation, Kandi America CEO Johnny Tai said, "We want to be the most affordable option for this electric car category."

Tai discussed showrooms and commented the company has done a lot of testing of its microhub showrooms and has been walking to dealers.

Tai discussed auto dealers have asked the company to provide a template for how the showrooms will look like. He said the company is not meaning to compete against any other car OEM, but is looking to create a new category.

Kandi Technologies shares traded up 7% to $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.40 and a 52-week low of $2.17.