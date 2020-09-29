Market Overview

Why Shopify's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 2:37pm
Why Shopify's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) shares were trading higher Tuesday, the strength is potentially a rebound following recent selloffs as well as a reaction to growing pandemic fears, which could benefit the tech sector.

Shopify is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems.

Shopify shares traded up 5.29% to $1,017.62 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,146.91 and a 52-week low of $282.08.

