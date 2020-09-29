Market Overview

Why Ayro's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 2:36pm   Comments
Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Karma Automotive Customization Center.

Ayro designs and delivers compact, emissions-free electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. Capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, Ayro's vehicles are affordable, efficient and sustainable logistical transportation. Its products are Club Car 411 and AYRO 311.

Ayro shares traded up 8.9% to $3.11 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.75 and a 52-week low of 75 cents.

