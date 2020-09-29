Market Overview

Why Expedia's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower on Tuesday as pandemic concerns and stimulus uncertainty cloud travel demand. RBC analysts on Monday downgraded the stock to Sector Perform.

Expedia Group is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings. Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, Egencia, and Vrbo.

It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia shares traded down 3% to $91.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $139.88 and a 52-week low of $40.76.

