Why Digimarc's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 2:33pm   Comments
Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced TCM|Strategic Partners invested $53.5 million in the company.

Digimarc provides a variety of digital identification services used to facilitate mobile-centric shopping and document security for banks. It enables governments, banks, retailers, consumer brands and other businesses to automatically and reliably identify and interact with virtual form of media.

Digimarc shares traded up 27.39% to $22.23 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.31 and a 52-week low of $9.92.

